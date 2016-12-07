FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie disputes racketeering claims over mortgage interest rates
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 7, 2016 / 11:26 PM / 10 months ago

Fannie disputes racketeering claims over mortgage interest rates

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae has asked a federal court to toss a civil racketeering lawsuit accusing it of secretly altering thousands of borrowers’ mortgage rates from adjustable to fixed, saying the plaintiffs have failed to show they suffered a concrete loss.

In a motion on Monday, lawyers for Fannie Mae also said the triple damages borrowers are seeking under the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act are barred by the 2008 federal law allowing Fannie Mae and its sister agency Freddie Mac to be placed in a government conservatorship.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hi3UWg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.