Fannie disputes racketeering claims over mortgage interest rates

Mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae has asked a federal court to toss a civil racketeering lawsuit accusing it of secretly altering thousands of borrowers’ mortgage rates from adjustable to fixed, saying the plaintiffs have failed to show they suffered a concrete loss.

In a motion on Monday, lawyers for Fannie Mae also said the triple damages borrowers are seeking under the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act are barred by the 2008 federal law allowing Fannie Mae and its sister agency Freddie Mac to be placed in a government conservatorship.

