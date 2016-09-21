Lawsuit says Fannie defrauded homeowners during housing crisis

Mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding thousands of borrowers by secretly changing their mortgages from adjustable to fixed interest rates during the 2008 housing market crash.

Filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, the proposed class action said Fannie Mae's actions caused homeowners to pay hundreds of dollars more in monthly interest than they should have as rates plummeted during the ensuing financial crisis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d2IlVf