Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at lower rates
December 24, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae , the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Tuesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $500 million of three-month bills due March 26, 2014 at a 0.080 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.088 percent rate for $500 million of three-month bills sold on Dec. 18.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due June 25, 2014 at a 0.125 percent rate, also down from the 0.129 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.980 with a money market yield of 0.080 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.936 with a money market yield of 0.125 percent.

Settlement is Dec. 24 and Dec. 26

