9th Circuit rejects whistleblower claim over Freddie, Fannie loans

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing 16 banks and mortgage servicers of violating the U.S. False Claims Act by passing on improper fees to government-backed mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a decision on Monday, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said the district court properly tossed the lawsuit, filed by two Las Vegas whistleblowers against Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase Bank, CitiMortgage and others, on the grounds that Fannie and Freddie are not covered by the original FCA because they are private corporations.

