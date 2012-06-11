Fannie Mae to sell $1 billion bills Wednesday

June 11 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $1 billion of bills on Wednesday, June 13. The company will sell $500 million of three-month bills due Sept. 12, 2012, and $500 million of six-month bills due Dec. 12, 2012. The bills will be sold via a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction. Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT). Settlement is June 13-14.