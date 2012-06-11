FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae to sell $1 billion bills Wednesday
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae to sell $1 billion bills Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
source, said on Monday it will sell $1 billion of bills on Wednesday, June 13.  
  	
    The company will sell $500 million of three-month bills due Sept. 12, 2012,
and $500 million of six-month bills due Dec. 12, 2012. The bills will be sold
via a Dutch auction.        	
    In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the
lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional
multiple-price auction.	
    Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT)
until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).    	
    Settlement is June 13-14.

