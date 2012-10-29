FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae to sell $2 billion bills on Wednesday
October 29, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae to sell $2 billion bills on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it plans to sell $2 billion of benchmark bills on Wednesday, Oct. 31, but if storm conditions keep markets closed, the sale could be postponed to Thursday, Nov. 1.

The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 30, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month bills due May 1, 2013.

The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

