Fannie Mae to sell $500 mln bills on Wednesday

March 5 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it plans to sell $500 million of benchmark bills on Wednesday, March 7.

The sale will include $250 million of three-month bills due June 6, 2012, and $250 million of six-month bills due Sept. 5, 2012.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1400 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT).

Settlement is March 7-8.