Fannie Mae to sell $2 billion bills Wednesday
July 23, 2012 / 2:07 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae to sell $2 billion bills Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $2 billion in bills on Wednesday, July 25.

The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 24, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 23, 2013.

The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT.

Settlement is July 25-26.

