Fannie Mae to sell $1.5 bln in bills on Wednesday
March 19, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 6 years ago

Fannie Mae to sell $1.5 bln in bills on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $1.0 billion of three-month benchmark bills due June 20, 2012 and $500 million of six-month bills due Sept. 19, 2012 in a Dutch auction on Wednesday.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auctions.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT)

Settlement is March 21-22.

