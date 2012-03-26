FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae to sell $1.0 bln bills on Wednesday
March 26, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 6 years ago

Fannie Mae to sell $1.0 bln bills on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $500 million of three-month benchmark bills due June 27, 2012 and $500 million of six-month bills due Sept. 26, 2012 in a Dutch auction on Wednesday.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction. Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT) Settlement is March 28-29.

