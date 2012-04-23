FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae to sell $500 mln bills on Wednesday
April 23, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Fannie Mae to sell $500 mln bills on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $250 million of three-month bills due July 25, 2012 and $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 24, 2012 in a Dutch auction on Wednesday.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).

Settlement is April 25-26.

