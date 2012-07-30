FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae to sell $2.0 bln in bills on Wednesday
July 30, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae to sell $2.0 bln in bills on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Monday it will sell $2 billion in bills on Wednesday.

The sale includes $1 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 31, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 30, 2013.

The sale will be in the form of a Dutch auction.

In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT.

Settlement is Aug. 1-2.

