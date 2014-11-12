FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $1 billion bills at higher rates
November 12, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $1 billion bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Feb. 11, 2015 at a 0.065 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.050 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold on Nov. 5.

The company also sold $750 million of six-month bills due May 13, 2015 at a 0.094 percent rate, also up from the 0.085 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.984 with a money market yield of 0.065 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.952 with a money market yield of 0.094 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 12-13.

U.S. Treasury desk; Tel: 646-223-6300

