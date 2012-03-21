Fannie Mae sells $1.5 bln bills at higher rates

March 21 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.5 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $1 billion of three-month bills due June 20, 2012 at a 0.109 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.102 percent rate for last week’s sale of $250 million in three-month bills.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Sept. 19, 2012 at a 0.165 percent rate, up from the 0.160 percent rate for its $250 million of six-month bills sold on March 14.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.972 with a money market yield of 0.109 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.917 with a money market yield of 0.165 percent.

Settlement is March 21-22.