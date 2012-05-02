Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at mixed rates

May 2 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due Aug. 1, 2012 at a 0.105 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.110 percent rate for last week’s sale of $250 million in three-month bills.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 31, 2012 at a 0.150 percent rate, a repeat of the rate for its $250 million of six-month bills sold on April 25.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.973 with a money market yield of 0.105 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.924 with a money market yield of 0.150 percent.

Settlement is May 2-3.