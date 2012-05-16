FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie Mae sells $1 bln bills at mixed rates
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $1 bln bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due Aug. 15, 2012 at a 0.110 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, unchanged from last week’s rate for its sale of $250 million in three-month bills.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Nov. 14, 2012 at a 0.153 percent rate, down slightly from a 0.154 percent rate for its $250 million of six-month bills sold on May 9.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.972 with a money market yield of 0.110 percent and the six-month bills were priced at 99.923 with a money market yield of 0.153 percent.

Settlement is May 16-17.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.