Fannie Mae sells $1 bln bills at mixed rates
May 30, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $1 bln bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due Aug. 29, 2012 at a 0.098 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, a repeat of last week’s rate for sale of $500 million of three-month bills.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Nov. 28, 2012 at a 0.150 percent rate, up from a 0.149 percent rate for its $500 million of six-month bills sold on May 23.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.975 with a money market yield of 0.098 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.924 with a money market yield of 0.150 percent.

Settlement is May 30-31.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
