Fannie Mae sells $1 billion bills at higher rates
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Fannie Mae sells $1 billion bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding
source, said on Wednesday it sold $1 billion of benchmark bills at higher
interest rates compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.    	
    Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due Sept. 12, 2012 at a
0.104 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.095 percent
rate for last week's sale of $500 million of three-month bills.      	
    The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Dec. 12, 2012 at a
0.154 percent rate, up from a 0.142 percent rate for its $500 million of
six-month bills sold on June 6.       	
    The three-month bills were priced at 99.974 with a money market yield of
0.104 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.922 with a money market
yield of 0.154 percent.  	
    Settlement is June 13-14.

