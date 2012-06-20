FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at higher rates
June 20, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 19, 2012 at a 0.119 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.104 percent rate for last week’s sale of $500 million of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 19, 2012 at a 0.159 percent rate, up from a 0.154 percent rate for its $500 million of six-month bills sold on June 13.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.970 with a money market yield of 0.119 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.920 with a money market yield of 0.159 percent.

Settlement is June 20-21.

