FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie Mae sells $3.0 bln bills at mixed rates
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $3.0 bln bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3.0 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 12, 2012 at a 0.133 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.127 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due March 13, 2013 at a 0.153 percent rate, unchanged from last week’s rate for its sale of $1.5 billion of six-month bills.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money market yield of 0.133 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.923 with a money market yield of 0.153 percent.

Settlement is Sept. 12-13.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.