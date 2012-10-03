FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at lower rates
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 2, 2013 at a 0.120 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.125 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due April 3, 2013 at a 0.150 percent rate, also down from the 0.154 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Sept. 26.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.970 with a money market yield of 0.120 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.924 with a money market yield of 0.150 percent. Settlement is Oct. 3-4.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
