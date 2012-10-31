FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at higher rates
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 30, 2013 at a 0.135 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.125 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May 1, 2013 at a 0.168 percent rate, up from the 0.160 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold Oct. 24.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money market yield of 0.135 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.915 with a money market yield of 0.168 percent.

Settlement is Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.