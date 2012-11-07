FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $3 billion bills at lower rates
November 7, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $3 billion bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Feb. 6, 2013 at a 0.132 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.135 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due May 8, 2013 at a 0.165 percent rate, down from the 0.168 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold Oct. 31.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.967 with a money market yield of 0.132 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.917 with a money market yield of 0.165 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 7-8.

