Fannie Mae sells $3 billion bills at mixed rates

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Feb. 13, 2013 at a 0.131 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.132 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due May 15, 2013 at a 0.170 percent rate, up from the 0.165 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Nov. 7.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.967 with a money market yield of 0.131 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.914 with a money market yield of 0.170 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 14-15.