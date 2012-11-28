FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at lower rates
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Feb. 27, 2013 at a 0.124 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.125 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due May 29, 2013 at a 0.159 percent rate, down from the 0.160 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Nov. 21.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.969 with a money market yield of 0.124 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.920 with a money market yield of 0.159 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 28-29.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.