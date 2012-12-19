Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at lower rates

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due March 20, 2013 at a 0.078 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.116 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.

The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due June 19, 2013 at a 0.120 percent rate, also down from the 0.147 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold Dec 12.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.80 with a money market yield of 0.078 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.939 with a money market yield of 0.120 percent.