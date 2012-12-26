FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates
December 26, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due March 27, 2013 at a 0.095 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.078 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.

The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due June 26, 2013 at a 0.144 percent rate, also up from the 0.120 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold Dec 19.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.976 with a money market yield of 0.095 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.927 with a money market yield of 0.144 percent.

Settlement is Dec. 26-27.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
