Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates
January 16, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due April 17, 2013 at a 0.093 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.082 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due July 17, 2013 at a 0.121 percent rate, also up from the 0.119 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold Jan. 9.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.976 with a money market yield of 0.093 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.939 with a money market yield of 0.121 percent.

Settlement is Jan. 16-17.

