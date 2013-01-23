Fannie Mae says sells $2 bln bills at lower rates

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due April 24, 2013 at a 0.084 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.093 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due July 24, 2013 at a 0.109 percent rate, down from the 0.121 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold Jan. 16.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.979 with a money market yield of 0.084 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.945 with a money market yield of 0.109 percent. Settlement is Jan. 23-24.