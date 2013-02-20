Fannie Mae sells $3.0 bln bills at higher rates

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3.0 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due May 22, 2013 at a 0.130 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.105 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Aug. 21, 2013 at a 0.147 percent rate, also up from the 0.130 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold Feb. 13.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.967 with a money market yield of 0.130 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.926 with a money market yield of 0.147 percent.

Settlement is Feb. 20-21.