Fannie Mae sells $500 million of bills at higher rates

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Jan. 2, 2014 at a 0.045 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.025 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold Sept. 25.

The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due April 2, 2014 at a 0.075 percent rate, up from the 0.063 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.988 with a money market yield of 0.045 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.962 with a money market yield of 0.075 percent.

Settlement is Oct. 2-3.