Fannie Mae sells $500 mln in bills at higher rates
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $500 mln in bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Jan. 29, 2014 at a 0.049 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.040 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold Oct. 23.

The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due April 30, 2014 at a 0.095 percent rate, up from the 0.085 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.988 with a money market yield of 0.049 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.952 with a money market yield of 0.095 percent.

Settlement is Oct. 30-31.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
