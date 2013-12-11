Fannie Mae sells $1.5 billion bills at higher rates

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.5 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $500 million of three-month bills due March 12, 2014 at a 0.085 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.080 percent rate for $500 million of three-month bills sold Dec. 4.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due June 11, 2014 at a 0.130 percent rate, up from the 0.120 percent rate for $500 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.979 with a money market yield of 0.85 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.934 with a money market yield of 0.130 percent.

Settlement is Dec. 11-12.