FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie Mae sells $1.5 billion bills at higher rates
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $1.5 billion bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.5 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $500 million of three-month bills due March 12, 2014 at a 0.085 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.080 percent rate for $500 million of three-month bills sold Dec. 4.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due June 11, 2014 at a 0.130 percent rate, up from the 0.120 percent rate for $500 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.979 with a money market yield of 0.85 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.934 with a money market yield of 0.130 percent.

Settlement is Dec. 11-12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.