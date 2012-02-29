FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $500 mln in bills at higher rates
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 6 years

Fannie Mae sells $500 mln in bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due May 30, 2012, at a 0.104 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.080 percent rate for last week’s sale of $250 million three-month bills.

The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due Aug. 29, 2012, at a 0.145 percent stop-out rate, also up from a 0.125 percent rate for its $250 million of bills sold Feb. 22.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.974 with a money market yield of 0.104 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.927 with a money market yield of 0.145 percent.

Settlement is March 1.

