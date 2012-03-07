FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at lower rates
March 7, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 6 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due June 6, 2012, at a 0.078 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.104 percent rate for last week’s sale of $250 million three-month bills.

The company sold $250 million of six-month bills due Sept. 5, 2012, at a 0.135 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.145 percent rate for its $250 million six-month bills sold Feb. 29.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.980 with a money market yield of 0.078 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.932 with a money market yield of 0.135 percent.

Settlement is March 7-8.

