Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at higher rates

March 14 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due June 13, 2012 at a 0.102 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from a 0.078 percent rate for last week’s sale of $250 million in three-month bills.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Sept. 12, 2012 at a 0.160 percent rate, also up from a 0.135 percent rate for its $250 million of six-month bills sold on March 7.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.974 with a money market yield of 0.102 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.919 with a money market yield of 0.160 percent.

Settlement is March 14-15.