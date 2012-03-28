FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $1.0 bln bills at lower rates
March 28, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 6 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $1.0 bln bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1.0 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sales of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due June 27, 2012 at a 0.085 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.109 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1.0 billion in three-month bills.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Sept. 26, 2012 at a 0.150 percent rate, also down from the 0.165 percent rate for its $500 million of six-month bills sold on March 21.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.979 with a money market yield of 0.085 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.924 with a money market yield of 0.150 percent.

Settlement is March 28-29.

