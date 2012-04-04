FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie Mae sells $1 bln bills at higher rates
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 6 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $1 bln bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $1 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $500 million of three-month bills due July 5, 2012 at a 0.094 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.085 percent rate for last week’s sale of $500 million in three-month bills.

The company also sold $500 million of six-month bills due Oct. 3, 2012 at a 0.155 percent rate, up from the 0.150 percent rate for its $500 million of six-month bills sold on March 28.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.976 with a money market yield of 0.094 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.922 with a money market yield of 0.155 percent.

Settlement is April 4-5.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.