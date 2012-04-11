FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at mixed rates
April 11, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 6 years

Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due July 11, 2012 at a 0.103 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.094 percent rate for last week’s sale of $500 million in three-month bills.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 10, 2012 at a 0.155 percent rate, a repeat of the rate for its $500 million of six-month bills sold on April 4.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.974 with a money market yield of 0.103 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.922 with a money market yield of 0.155 percent.

Settlement is April 11-12.

