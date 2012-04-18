Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at lower rates

April 18 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due July 18, 2012 at a 0.097 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.103 percent rate for last week’s sale of $250 million in three-month bills.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 17, 2012 at a 0.145 percent rate, down from the 0.155 percent rate for its $250 million of six-month bills sold on April 11.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.975 with a money market yield of 0.097 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.927 with a money market yield of 0.145 percent.

Settlement is April 18-19.