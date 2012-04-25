FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at higher rates
April 25, 2012

Fannie Mae sells $500 mln bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $250 million of three-month bills due July 25, 2012 at a 0.110 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.097 percent rate for last week’s sale of $250 million in three-month bills.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Oct. 24, 2012 at a 0.150 percent rate, from the 0.145 percent rate for its $250 million of six-month bills sold on April 18.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.972 with a money market yield of 0.110 percent, and the six-month bills were priced at 99.924 with a money market yield of 0.150 percent.

Settlement is April 25-26.

