Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates

July 5 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Thursday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 3, 2012 at a 0.127 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.120 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 2, 2013 at a 0.178 percent rate, also up from the 0.167 percent rate for its $1 billion of six-month bills sold on June 20.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.968 with a money market yield of 0.127 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.911 with a money market yield of 0.178 percent. Settlement is July 5-6.