Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at mixed rates
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 10, 2012 at a 0.130 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.127 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 9, 2013 at a 0.174 percent rate, down from the 0.178 percent rate for its $1 billion of six-month bills sold on July 5.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.967 with a money market yield of 0.130 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.912 with a money market yield of 0.174 percent.

Settlement is July 11-12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
