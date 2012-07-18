FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at lower rates
July 18, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 17, 2012 at a 0.128 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.130 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1.0 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 16, 2013 at a 0.164 percent rate, also down from the 0.174 percent rate for its $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold on July 11.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.968 with a money market yield of 0.128 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.917 with a money market yield of 0.164 percent.

Settlement is July 18-19.

