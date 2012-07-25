FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates
July 25, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 24, 2012 at a 0.130 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.128 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 23, 2013 at a 0.160 percent rate, down from the 0.164 percent rate for its $1 billion of six-month bills sold on July 18.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.967 with a money market yield of 0.130 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.919 with a money market yield of 0.160 percent.

Settlement is July 25-26.

