FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie Mae sells $3.0 bln bills at mixed rates
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

Fannie Mae sells $3.0 bln bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 28, 2012 at a 0.122 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.121 percent rate for last week’s sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 27, 2013 at a 0.155 percent rate, down from the 0.160 percent rate for its $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold Aug 22.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.969 with a money market yield of 0.122 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.922 with a money market yield of 0.155 percent.

Settlement is Aug. 29-30.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.