Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at lower rates
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $2 bln bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 7, 2013 at a 0.065 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.073 percent rate for $500 million of three-month bills sold May 1.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 6, 2013 at a 0.095 percent rate, down from the 0.100 percent rate for $500 million of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.984 with a money market yield of 0.065 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.952 with a money market yield of 0.095 percent.

Settlement is May 8-9.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
