Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at higher rates

June 12 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 11, 2013 at a 0.074 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.064 percent rate for $1 billion of three-month bills sold June 5.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 11, 2013 at a 0.104 percent rate, up from the 0.095 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.981 with a money market yield of 0.074 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.947 with a money market yield of 0.104 percent.

Settlement is June 12-13.