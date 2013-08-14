Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 13, 2013 at a 0.079 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.062 percent rate for $1.0 billion of three-month bills sold on Aug. 7.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 12, 2014 at a 0.100 percent rate, also up from the 0.095 percent rate for $1.0 billion of six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.980 with a money market yield of 0.079 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.949 with a money market yield of 0.100 percent.

Settlement is Aug. 14-15.