FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at lower rates
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $2.0 bln bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest U.S. home funding source, on Wednesday said it sold $2.0 billion of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 27, 2013 at a 0.045 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.062 percent rate for $1.0 billion of three-month bills sold on Aug. 21.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 26, 2014 at a 0.082 percent rate, also down from the 0.094 percent rate for $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold a week ago.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.989 with a money market yield of 0.045 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.959 with a money market yield of 0.082 percent.

Settlement is Aug. 28-29.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.